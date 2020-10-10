Mumbai, Oct 10: Shweta Singh Kirti on Saturday shared a series of pictures of billboards set up in Sri Lanka, seeking justice for her brother, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Shweta took to Instagram and Twitter to share pictures of billboards across Sri Lanka that feature Sushant and demand justice for the late actor. The billboards are hashtagged SushantJusticeNow and SriLankaUnitedForSSR. "Thanks Sri Lanka," she captioned the post, with the hashtag Justice4SushantSinghRajput. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Shares a Paulo Coelho Quote a Day After Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail.

Earlier, Shweta had written on Instagram that Sushant's family is fighting with patience for justice for the late actor, after his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's bail. Sharing a quote by bestselling Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho, Shweta had written on Instagram: "We might not have all the answers yet... but we have #Patience #Courage #Faith #God."

View this post on Instagram Thanks Sri Lanka 🇱🇰🙏❤️🙏 #Justice4SushantSinghRajput A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti) on Oct 9, 2020 at 4:27pm PDT

Coelho's quote, which Shweta posted on her social media page, reads: "The two hardest tests on the spiritual road are the patience to wait for the right moment and the courage not to be disappointed with what we encounter." Sushant Singh Rajput’s Hollywood Billboard Demanding Justice for Late Actor Gets Removed; Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Says Paid PR Is Behind It.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

