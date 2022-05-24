Actress Pooja Hedge has resumed shooting for the Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as she has come back from her trip from the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Pooja was in the middle of the film's first schedule when she was invited to represent India at the annual festival. Pooja Hegde Makes Stunning Cannes Red Carpet in Strapless Feather Gown.

With a commendable fan base across cinema of various languages, Pooja has sparked chemistry with the top stars of the industry right from NTR Jr, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay, and Ram Charan. Details about her role and the film are still under wraps. Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde Looks Gorgeous in Feather Gown As She Makes Her Red Carpet Debut at the 75th Film Festival (View Pics and Videos).

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is currently eyeing a year-end release. Pooja will also be seen in 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh and 'SSMB28' opposite Mahesh Babu.

