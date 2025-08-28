Kajol treated her InstaFam with some happy baby pics with Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's little munchkins- Vaayu and Veda. The K3G actress was accompanied by her mother, Tanuja, in the photo, where she is lovingly holding little Veda. ‘Gupt’: Kajol Says ‘27 Years to Being Killer Full Time’ As Film Turns a Year Older (View Post).

Following this, Kajol was seen playing with Veda in the photographs captioned: "And here are some happy baby pics including Baby Tanuja (yes she’s the one wearing white sitting next to me)."

View Kajol's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

It must be noted that Vatsal played Ajay Devgan's son in the 2004 film Taarzan: The Wonder Car.

Not just that, Ishita was seen as Ajay's daughter in the popular Drishyam series.

Kajol and Ajay are often seen as a part of Ishita and Vatsal's close gathering as they share family terms.

For those who do not know, Ishita and Vatsal met for the first time on the set of the popular television show, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. It was there that these two fell in love and ended up tying the knot in 2017.

Ishita and Vatsal became parents for the first time in July 2023, as they welcomed their son Vaayu.

On June 10 this year, Vatsal and Ishita embraced parenthood once again as they announced the arrival of their daughter through a special social media post.

The new parents dropped a photo from the hospital on their Instagram, where Ishita was seen holding the baby in her arms, while Vatsal and little Vaayu posed next to the baby girl.

Work-wise, Ishita will once again be seen sharing the screen with Ajay in "Drishyam 3", co-starring Tabu and Shriya Saran.

On the other hand, Kajol will be seen reprising her role as Noyonika Sengupta in the second season of the courtroom drama, The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha. ‘Abhi Main Hindi Mein Bolun?’: Irked Kajol Snaps at Reporter Asking Her To Translate Her Marathi Responses (Watch Video).

Helmed by Umesh Bist and backed by Banijay Asia, the series will also see Jisshu Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Karanvir Sharma in crucial roles, along with others.

