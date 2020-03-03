Kamal Haasan Summoned by Police in Connection with 'Indian 2' Accident

Kamal Haasan (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chennai, March 3: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was summoned by the Central Crime Branch police in connection with the crane accident at "Indian 2" shooting where three persons were killed and 12 injured at the spot.

Three technicians -- Madhu, Chandran and Krishna -- were killed and 12 others injured after the crane fell on them while constructing the sets at the EVP Film City near here on February 19 night. Indian 2 Shooting Accident: 3 Die After Crane Crashes At Movie Sets; Kamal Hassan Escapes Unhurt.

Lead actor Kamal Haasan, female lead Kajal Aggarwal, as well as Director Shankar himself, had a providential escape that night.

The police are summoning people who were present at the accident spot for enquiry to ascertain the reason for the accident. They will find out about the safety precautions that were taken and other details.