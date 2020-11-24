It was earlier reported that Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have moved to Bombay High Court with an aim to quash an FIR against the two. On Tuesday, the court was supposed to hear the petition filed by the Ranaut sisters. And well, the verdict is out and the court has given interim protection from arrest to Kangana Ranaut and her sister. FYI, a case was filed against them alleging the two of making objectionable comments on social media that led to communal tension online. Kangana Ranaut Moves Bombay High Court to Quash Mumbai Police's FIR Against Her.

The decision made by Bombay High Court also mentions that the sisters have to appear before Mumbai Police on January 8 for recording statement. Well, we bet this is surely a sigh of relief for the actress and her family. Earlier to this, both the sisters were summoned on October 26-27 and on November 9-10. However, they did not appear before the cops due to their brother's wedding in Himachal Pradesh till November 15. Kangana Ranaut's Property Demolition Case: Bombay High Court to Deliver Its Judgement on THIS Date!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Bombay High Court grants interim protection from arrest to Kangana Ranaut @KanganaTeam and Rangoli Chandel in the FIR registered for alleged communal tweets. They have to appear before Mumbai Police on January 8 for recording statement.#BombayHighCourt#KanganaRanaut https://t.co/ZpRMX7PPWR — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 24, 2020

Ahead, Mumbai Police then asked the Ranaut sisters to appear on November 23 and 24 respectively for questioning. For the unaware, it was casting director and fitness trainer Munawwar Ali Sayyed who filed a complaint against the sisters for allegedly promoting hate between communities on social media. Stay tuned!

