Kanika Kapoor’s Alleged Coronavirus Test Report Has Discrepancies; Twitterati Wonders Why Her Gender Is Changed to Male (Read Tweets)

Twitterati Points Out Major Discrepancy in Kanika Kapoor's Alleged Coronavirus Test Report

In what is the biggest news in tinseltown right now, singer Kanika Kapoor of "Baby Doll" fame has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has been admitted in hospital. She is kept under quarantine and is undergoing treatment for the same, making her the first Indian celeb to be tested positive for coronavirus. But that's not the controversial part. The singer is been trolled mercilessly on social media for acting irresponsible after her return from London. Kanika Kapoor Diagnosed With COVID-19, Singer Alleges Doctors Have Threatened Her With Police Action Due to Online Rumours.

What's more, it has been alleged that she had been attending parties after her return, including one for her her friends and family at a five-star hotel. In the meantime, India Today has put a medical report that shows Kanika being tested positive for COVID-19. The report is from Post Graduate Department of Microbiology, King George's Medical University in Lucknow. Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Father Claims She Attended Parties with 350 Guests But the Singer Denies.

If you look closely, though, for such an important report, it screws up Kanika's gender, labelling it as 'M', that is, male.

Kanika Kapoor's alleged Medical Report (Photo Credit: India Today)

We are not just curious over the typo but also for the fact that the hospital only received her specimen on 19th, when in fact, Kanika herself said she wasn't well when she returned to India March 9. So why did it take 10 days for her sample to reach the lab? Whatever done is done, we wish Kanika to make a speedy recovery.