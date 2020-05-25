Karan Johar Birthday Special: The ABCs of His Debonair, Eclectic and Flamboyant Avalanche of a Fashion Arsenal!

Karan Johar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We bear no qualms in repeatedly acknowledging the glaring fact that we love to T - Karan Johar is a Formidable Fashion Force! The fashion riddled tinsel town has its own interpretations and adaptations but Karan Johar's game-changing fabulous fervour with a lucid penchant for all things modish, quirky and incredible are intriguing, to say the least. Men's fashion is underrated and nascent. Karan strides in, exhibiting a rare fluency with the keen understanding of the finer nuances and an acquired sartorial sensibility of what flatters his modest frame the most. Quite cheekily, we would say that he has tamed the slang OTT to the T! His partner in crime is his fashion stylist Nikita Jaisinghani who has only grasped and channelled Karan's thriving vibe for bling, sass, quirk and the works into a heady fashion avalanche. Professionally, Karan exhibits a similar multi-faceted vibe by dabbling seamlessly into movie production, direction, hosting of his frivolous talk show, Koffee With Karan and a debatable acting skills (Bombay Velvet and Welcome to New York). In addition to being a doting daddy to the munchkins Roohi and Yash, Karan is also the quintessential and bonafide Mr Congeniality of tinsel town, known for those lavish parties attended by the who’s who of tinsel town! Karan Johar turns a year older today, 48 to be precise. As he would say, "Age is just a number and I am just getting started!" Karan Johar's Instagram feed will lend you the ABCs of flamboyant fashion with varied chapters on bling, quirky prints, accessories, bespoke ensembles and a whole lot of jackets!

Living life to the fullest, the selfie-obsessed signature pout poser, has us compulsively obsessing over his obsession for the sassier version of fashion and style. Ahead, a fashion capsule for the Karan Johar approved fashion basics. Diwali 2019: Karan Johar Twins in Matching Manish Malhotra Outfits With Kids, Yash and Roohi.

Classic and quirky prints and patterns

Jazzing up the good old plaid while travelling to Berlin, Karan spiffed up his basic black tee blue denim look.

Karan Johar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another basic vibe of a red turtle-neck tee and denim was notched up with a Givenchy checkered coat.

Karan Johar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Dolce and Gabbana printed suit for Filmfare Awards 2020 with quirky sunnies is a worthy testimony to Karan's love for quirky prints and patterns.

Karan Johar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Throwing A Shade and How!

Karan has always showcased his love for sunnies, accompanying them with most of his ensembles reaffirming the vibe - the quirkier the better it is! Reflective, futuristic, oversized sunnies seal the deal for Karan Johar! Karan Johar’s Salt and Pepper Look Prompts Ekta Kapoor to Offer Him 'Rishabh Bajaj’s' Role From Kasautii Zindagi Kay!

Karan Johar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Blingtastic Swagger

A metallic suit by Tom Ford for the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2019 was replete with a bow tie, frames, spiffed up hair and pout.

Karan Johar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A customised animal printed glitter tuxedo by Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla was perfected with bold signature frames, gelled hair and pout.

Karan Johar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Emmys 2019 saw Karan stun in a Dolce & Gabbana suit with a bow tie and signature smoulder.

Karan Johar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Unconventional and How!

For the press interviews of Ghost Stories in NYC, Karan took a slouchy fit dual-toned suit by Off White with large frames and gelled back hair.

Karan Johar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nailing slouch with an oversized Gucci ensemble, Karan sealed the deal with a rad pair of sunnies and white sneakers.

Karan Johar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For a themed party, Karan cranked up the glamour volume with a Gaurav Gupta look of a sculpted cape with rusted gold chains. Frames, golden shoes completed his vibe. Karan Johar's Kids Yash and Roohi Break Into a Cute Dance on 'Aankh Marey' and We Bet Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan Are Loving It Too!

Karan Johar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2019, Karan channelled stripes and stilettos from Issey Miyake and Rick Owens with glasses and subtle vanity.

Karan Johar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ethnic Fervour

A fluorescent yellow Sabyasachi creation was teamed with a white chudidaar and spiffed hair.

Karan Johar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Manish Malhotra bold red velvet creation was teamed with a multi-hued dupatta.

Karan Johar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A striped Sabyasachi creation was complimented with gelled back hair and pout. Karan Johar Legit Gets Termed as a 'Monkey' and No Brownie Points For Guessing Who Said That!

Karan Johar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Serving a lesson in keeping it relevant and peppy, Karan Johar and his affair with super fashionable outfits and accessories with oodles of flair for the dramatics is what defines his persona. Here's wishing Karan Johar a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future!