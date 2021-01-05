Karan Johar is apparently in talks with Adani Group to sell off a 30% stake of Dharma Productions, reads the headline of a report in Bollywood Hungama. Of course, it created a lot of commotion but all comes to naught here. CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta has crushed the story saying there is absolutely no truth to the tale. He tweeted, "Just to clarify and verify, there is absolutely no truth to this story. We would appreciate it if you would make the necessary corrections." Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Hired Goa-Based Line Producer Blames North Goa’s Waste Management

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, Adani Group now wants to venture into the entertainment world and were interested to buy stakes in Dharma production. It quoted a source saying, "The management has decided to tie-up with Dharma Productions as it is one of the biggest banners of the country. The Adanis wish to acquire a 30% stake in Dharma. Karan Johar and his core team have begun discussions with them and reportedly, both the parties are in advanced negotiations.”

Just to clarify and verify, there is absolutely no truth to this story. We would appreciate it if you would make the necessary corrections. https://t.co/fIkFfPoAJY — Apoorva Mehta (@apoorvamehta18) January 5, 2021

Karan had recently announced its association with Cornerstone agency to nurture new talents in the industry.

