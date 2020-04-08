Karan Johar's Kids Yash and Roohi Throw A 'Stupid' Shade On Dadda's Sunglasses Game (Watch Video)

Karan Johar, Yash, Roohi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you are the one who is not following Karan Johar on Instagram, we would suggest you to hit that follow button ASAP, as his quarantine diaries with his munchkins are totally unmissable. From turning stylists for KJo, showing distaste in watching Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to tagging their dadda boring, Yash and Roohi are seriously a treat amid lockdown. Now, adding one more video to his daily #lockdownwithjohars diary, Karan this time made his kiddos talk about sunglasses. For the uninitiated, Karan loves quirky and eccentric glares which he has flaunted at multiple occasions. Karan Johar's Son Yash Finds Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 'Boring,' Are Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Listening? (Watch Video).

Coming back to Yash and Roohi, the two can be seen trying on Karan's sunglasses from his closet. Later when the director asks them, 'what are you'll looking like?' To which Yash replies 'Stupid'. This answer by the little one confuses Karan and so he asks his kids that ‘does that mean I look stupid in these glasses?’ To which Yash and Roohi laugh out loud. However cliched this may sound, but the video is really aww! Karan Johar Shares a Hilarious Conversation of Yash and Roohi Spotting 'Shah Rukh Khan' in His Closet (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Featuring Yash and Roohi Below:

We really love how dad KJo proudly documents his kids on a daily basis with an aim to make them Insta(tant) famous. Further, we hope that after getting mildly criticised for his sunglasses and fashion picks, KJo cleans up some unstylish mess from his closet. Lastly, let such posts keep on coming, as it's the best medicine during such tough coronavirus times. Stay tuned!