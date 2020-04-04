Karan Johar Shares a Hilarious Conversation of Yash and Roohi Spotting 'Shah Rukh Khan' in His Closet (Watch Video)

Karan Johar Kids Yash and Roohi (Photo Credits: Insta)

Karan Johar is serving fans a peek-a-boo into his daily life while in self-quarantine via Instagram. Everyday, the filmmaker puts up a video featuring his two kids, Yash and Roohi, being their usual selves and we love it to the 't'. Right from having high-tea with grandmother, Hiroo Johar to turning stylists for Karan, the kids are quite entertaining amid the lockdown period. And as the weekend is here, the Kuch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director took to his IG and shared a clip of the kids and himself which is all about Shah Rukh Khan getting spotted in the Johar's closet. Yash and Roohi Turn Stylists for Karan Johar and Their Fashion Advice Is Quite ‘Simple’ (Watch Video).

As seen in the video, Yash and Roohi rush inside KJo's cupboard and point out a poster and say it's SRK on it. But the little two seem to have gotten confused as it's not Shah Rukh Khan, but a picture of Mick Jagger from his young days. Well, the resemblance is there no doubt and maybe that's the reason the two kids were all puzzled. Later, KJo gets a bit OCD freak and yells at the children to stop messing around and not destroy his reputation anymore. Karan Johar Asks His Kids Yash and Roohi About Coronavirus and Their Innocent Response Wins the Internet (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video:

Literally, Yash and Roohi are too cute and their innocence surely makes our day. Many Bollywood stars have commented on the video, but among them, it's Arjun Kapoor who wants to know why KJo has a guitar in his wardrobe? Well, keep such video clips keep on coming from #lockdownwiththejohars time. Stay tuned!