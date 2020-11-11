Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan says she just loves bindis, as there is something about wearing it. Kareena posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen dressed in a white kurta and a small round black bindi. To complete her look she left her hair open. "There's something about wearing a bindi... just love it," she wrote alongside the image, which currently has 476K likes on the photo-sharing website. Diwali 2020 Celebration: Kareena Kapoor Khan Enjoys The Festive Season With Masaba Gupta, Poonam Damania And Others! (View Pics)

Kareena recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" starring Aamir Khan in Delhi. The film is an adaptation of "Forrest Gump". On August 12, Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan had announced that they were expecting an addition to their family. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Maternity Styling is on Fleek as She Starts Shooting for the New Season of her Radio Show ‘What Women Want’ (View Pics)

Check Out Kareena's Instagram Post Below:

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support -- Saif and Kareena," said the announcement issued by the star couple through their office. Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple has a son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016.

