Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares an Amazing Selfie With a Caption That Has a Sassy Take on Her Zit and We Can't Stop Laughing! (See Pic)

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has come on Instagram, fans of the actress have been thrilled to finally get some insights into her life. With the coronavirus lockdown forcing everyone to quarantine at home, the actress recently gave us a glimpse of what Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are up to as she posted amazing pictures of the father-son duo doing some wall painting.The actress has now also posted a selfie of herself showing what she was up to when Saif and Taimur were busy painting. Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Classic Pout In Her Latest Instagram Post (View Pic).

Sharing a picture of Saif painting a flowery pattern, Kareena had posted, "'When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like..." Later, the actress shared an amazing selfie of herself and wrote, "Meanwhile... I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn’t get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing..." Kareena's funny post left Ranveer Singh in splits. Also actor Karan Wahi had a hilarious comment as he said, "Ur Human too." Saif Ali Khan’s Idea of a Flowery Quarantine Gift for Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Artsy and Amusing (View Pic).

There's no doubt that Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram posts have revealed one thing and that's her brilliant sense of humour. Who knew we were missing this sass and fun on Instagram so for so long. Also with her recent post about the zit, we bet many women out there are going to be happy that she's breaking beauty myths with this pic.