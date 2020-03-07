Kareena Kapoor Khan's Adorable Instagram Post Dedicated to Taimur Ali Khan is Ready to Break The Internet! (View Pic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has blessed the netizens with her own official Instagram account, finally! The demand for the same was on since years but she dodged it always like a boss. Of course, her team and fan clubs did the needful but her die hard fans craved for her own account. Now that it is here, one cannot help but drool over it. Right after the first few promotional posts, the actress posts the first 'real' pic from her 'real life'. The one with her baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan! Kareena Kapoor Khan Goes Instagram Official, Teases Fans With a Smouldering Hot Pic!.

Of course, one would be blatantly lying if they already did not expect to see Tim Tim on her feed some day. However, it is surprising how the day came here so soon with his monochrome picture which is outright cute! In the snap, we see the toddler in his mommy's arms. While Taimur's close-up is amazing, Kareena too looks stunning in the backdrop. What's more interesting is the caption. In true Bebo style, she wrote, "The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame.." Check out the snap below.

The three-year-old kid already has multiple fan clubs on his name, thanks to the paparazzi on the go. However, this one is sure to break the internet as this is posted by none other than his favourite person! Also, did you notice that Kareena already has hit the 1 million figure on Instagram? Can't wait for more posts!