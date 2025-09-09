Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to wish her “favourite” Akshay Kumar on his 58th birthday. Akshay Kumar Birthday: Bollywood Star Pens Heartfelt Message to Fans on His 58th, Says ‘I Am Nothing Without You’ (View Post)

Kareena Kapoor Sends Big Hug to Akshay Kumar

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a warm message along with a heartfelt hug. Bebo posted a picture featuring her and Akshay from one of their movies and wrote, “Akki, happy birthday favourite biggest hug @akshaykumar.” In the image, the actor is seen posing with his hand on Kareena’s back as they both look straight at the camera. Notably, Akshay and Kareena have worked together in a string of films such as Ajnabee, Aitraaz, Bewafaa, Talaash: The Hunt Begins, Dosti: Friends Forever, Tashan, Kambakkht Ishq, Good Newwz and Singham Again. ‘Jolly LLB 3’: Pune Court Summons Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi Over Alleged Disrespect to Judiciary.

Riteish Deshmukh Calls Akshay Kumar His ‘Partner-in-Crime’

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar turned 58, and on his special day, he received heartfelt wishes from his industry friends. Riteish Deshmukh shared a heartfelt note for his “partner-in-crime,” reminiscing about the epic times they’ve enjoyed together on and off camera. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to my dearest friend, brother and partner-in-crime, @akshaykumar ! Wishing you endless health, love and laughter. We’ve had epic times together, on-screen and off—here’s to more crazy adventures! Love you tons! #happybirthdayakshaykumar.”

Akshay Kumar Thanks Fans for 34 Years and 150 Films

Interestingly, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor celebrated his birthday by dedicating it to all who supported him, from those who bought a ticket to those who signed, produced, directed, and guided him. Akshay posted a picture of himself and all the characters that he has played in his journey spanning over three decades. For the caption, he wrote, “Good morning, everyone! 58 years in the making, 34 years in this industry, over 150 films and counting. To everyone that ever believed in me, who bought a ticket, who signed me, produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine. I’m just here to say an eternal ‘Thank You’ for every kind action, unconditional support, and words of encouragement.” Akshay Kumar Participates in Clean-Up Drive at Juhu Beach Organised by Amruta Fadnavis Post Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Celebrations (Watch Video)

Akshay Kumar Dedicates 58th Birthday to Fans

The Kesari actor added, “I am nothing without you, my Birthday is a dedication to all those that still believe me. Love and Prayers, Your Akshay. Jai Mahakal. Ps: Many thanks to the very talented Rahul Nanda for capturing my life’s work for my favourite people on the planet, my Fans.” (sic)

