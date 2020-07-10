It's a flashback Friday for actress Karisma Kapoor as she went down memory lane and recalled how she shot with a cheetah. Taking to Instagram, Karisma posted a still from one one of her films. In the image, we can see Karisma standing next to the cheetah. "This is not computer generated, no VFX it's really me with this beautiful cheetah in the same frame! And yes I was scared yet mesmerised at the same time," she wrote. Kareena Kapoor Khan Has the Sweetest Birthday Wish for Her Sister and Second Mother Karisma Kapoor (Watch Video)

Not only this, Karisma also asked her fans to guess the film. She gave them a clue by stating that the particular movie was shot in South Africa. "Guess the film #guessinggame #flashbackfriday Hint -- shot in south africa #memories," she added. Sonam Kapoor Thanks Karisma Kapoor For ‘Paving Way For Kapoor Girls In Movies’ On Her Birthday Post For The Actress

Check Out Karisma Kapoor's Instagram Post Below

According to netizens, the still is from Karisma and Govinda-starrer "Shikari", which was released in 2000. Speaking of Karisma's latest work projects, she was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's digital show "Mentalhood".

