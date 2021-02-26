Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan got a haircut while in Manali, and shared a picture on Instagram of the experience. The actor is in the scenic hill town to shoot for his upcomong film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the image, Kartik gets a snip against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Clocks 3 Years: Kartik Aaryan Shares Climax Scene of the Film that Changed His Life (Watch Video).

"Manali mein katega," Kartik wrote as the caption. The horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit theatres on November 19. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan Confirms the Release Date of the Film With a Hilarious Still Featuring Rajpal Yadav.

The Anees Bazmee directorial film follows the 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel.

