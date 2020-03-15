Kartik Aaryan Is Selling Ice Cream at Rs 2 Lakh per Scoop, Thanks to Karan Johar (Watch Video)

Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah, Twitter)

It is absolutely normal for actors to have side hustles. Shilpa Shetty is the proud owner of Bollywood's favourite eating joint, Bastian. Kartik Aaryan has also started a new venture. Well, sort of. The actor took to his social media pages to announce that he is selling a very special kind of ice cream. But the exorbitant price of the dessert will blow your mind away. He said that he is selling the ice cream at Rs 2 lakh per scoop. GST not included. And this is all thanks to Karan Johar. Just in case, your brain has not figured this one out - of course, Kartik is only joking. Kartik Aaryan is Elated After His ‘Favourite' Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues Shakes a Leg on Love Aaj Kal Song (Watch Video).

Kartik wrote in his post that he liked a certain ice cream at Karan's place, so the filmmaker sent a big box of it to his home. How sweet! Everyone deserves a boss/friend/mentor like KJo. "I'm selling it for Rs. 2,00,000 +GST per scoop. We have Gucci n Balenciaga flavours. Bookings open," the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor wrote. Hrithik Roshan and Kartik Aaryan’s Impromptu Meet-and-Greet Wins Netizens’ Hearts! View Pics.

BTW, the world's most expensive ice cream before Kartik's venture was being sold at merely $60,000 per sundae. As per a report by Deccan Chronicle, Three Twins Ice Cream, California is selling the world's most expensive sundae. Until 2015, the world's most expensive ice cream was being sold at Dubai’s Scoopi Café at a price of Rs 60,000 per scoop.

Check Out Kartik's Post Here:

I liked an icecream at @karanjohar ‘s palace and as a kind gesture he sent some home. I'm selling it for Rs. 2,00,000 +GST per scoop. We have Gucci n balenciaga flavours Bookings open !! pic.twitter.com/hRyowsF72z — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 15, 2020

On the work front, Kartik has some of the most ambitious projects under his belt. The actor will soon be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu. He has also started shooting for Karan Johar's Dostana 2, with Janhvi Kapoor. He was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan. The movie did not perform well at the box office or critically. But Kartik's performance impressed many.