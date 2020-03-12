Kartik Aaryan to Feature in a Love Story Directed by Shashank Khaitan?

Kartik Aaryan, Shashank Khaitan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On March 5, Shashank Khaitan announced that he’s calling of Mr Lele starring Varun Dhawan in the lead. He wrote, ‘Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film’. He also mentioned, ‘I am very sure Varun and I will collaborate soon, either on Mr Lele itself or on something new.” So as fans were hoping to hear about an announcement between the actor – director duo, there is something new doing rounds on the internet. It is heard that Shashank Khaitan has decided to direct a love story and has found his hero in Kartik Aaryan, and not Varun Dhawan. Has Varun Dhawan Starrer Mr Lele Been Called Off?

The official announcement on this is yet to be made. If the reports doing rounds are true, then this is the first time that Shashank Khaitan and Kartik Aaryan would be working with each other. About this project, a source revealed to Mirror, “He was keen to make a love story and reached out to Kartik, who is already doing Dostana 2 with Karan.” The source further added, “After Kartik gave his nod, he and Shashank met Karan on Sunday to discuss the project.” Who will be the leading lady in this untitled film is yet to be finalised. Kartik Aaryan Can't Stop Smiling As He Begins Shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Donning the Same Look as Akshay Kumar from the Original (Watch Video).

This project is expected to go on floors in 2020. The source stated, “The team is planning to start shooting later this year. Till then, locations and other modalities will be finalised.” Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is busy with the shooting of two other films – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.