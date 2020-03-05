Has Varun Dhawan Starrer Mr Lele Been Called Off?

Varun Dhawan's Look In Mr Lele (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was in mid-January when the makers of the film, Mr Lele, had shared the first look of the lead hero, Varun Dhawan. The actor was seen in a pair of shorts, flaunting his chiselled abs, throwing his hands up in the air along with a gun. They not just shared his quirky avatar, but also announced the film’s release date, which is directed by Shashank Khaitan. Mr Lele marks the actor – director’s third outing, which was scheduled to be released on January 1, 2021. But looks like this project has now been put on hold. But why? Read on further to know more. Shraddha Kapoor Trolls Varun Dhawan’s Mr Lele Look, Says ‘Looks like You’ve Stolen My Dad’s Kaccha’.

A source revealed to Mid-Day that it is due to the hectic schedule and the busy date diary of Varun Dhawan and lead actress Janhvi Kapoor, which is why Mr Lele has been put on hold. The source was quoted as saying, “It was getting increasingly impossible to get combination dates of the two actors. In the next few weeks, Varun will get busy with Sriram Raghavan’s biopic on Arun Khetrapal. On her part, Janhvi will kick off promotions for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl later this month, followed by a long schedule of Karan Johar’s period drama, Takht. The two actors had gone to Khaitan’s residence last week to find a way out, but the conversation came to naught. The film could be revived at a later point, but it has been called off for the time being.” Varun Dhawan Starrer Mr Lele to Go On Floors in March 2020.

Mr Lele was supposed to go on floors in March and was planned to be shot in Mumbai. Now let’s wait and watch what the new plan would be for Mr Lele. Stay tuned for more updates from the entertainment industry!