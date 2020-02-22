Kartik Aaryan Can't Stop Smiling As He Begins Shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Donning the Same Look as Akshay Kumar from the Original (Watch Video) 

Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan's recent release with Sara Ali Khan, Love Aaj Kal may have bombed at the box office but the actor need not worry given that he has some big projects lined up further and he's already begun working on it. Yes, we are talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. After releasing the first look of the film, the makers have now begun filming their second schedule and Kartik was kind enough to give us glimpse from his prep for the same. The actor took to Instagram to post a video from the sets of the film where he is dressed in a similar avatar as that of Akshay Kumar from the original sporting a saffron kurta and dhoti. Love Aaj Kal Box Office: 5 Reasons Why Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan’s Imtiaz Ali Film Is Failing to Work Its Magic in Theatres.

Not just this, the video shows Kartik grinning uncontrollably and he even tells us why in the caption. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, "Iss look mein Smile hi nahi rukti..Ting ding ting tiding ting ting." He's also seen humming the tune of "Hara Krishna Hare Ram" song from the original film. The video has received a lot of love from his fans who can't wait to see him in this sequel. Kartik Aaryan Spills Some Beans On His Next Film Which Is A 3D Action Entertainer By Om Raut.

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Video Here:

We had earlier seen pictures of the first shooting schedule which took place in Mumbai last year. The pictures showed Kartik and Kiara Advani dressed in traditional Rajasthani avatars. The second schedule has now kicked off in Jaipur and looks like Kartik is totally enjoying his 'Ghostbuster' mode. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is being directed by Anees Bazmee and is all set to release on July 31, 2020.