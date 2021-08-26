COVID-19 safety precautions are essential, and our Bollywood stars have been seen ensuring safety with style. Actor Kartik Aaryan treated his fans with a selfie on Thursday, in which he covered his mouth and nose with a pink surgical mask. The actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday and posted a blurry selfie, sporting his pink mask along with a white hoodie. Kartik Aaryan Gets Scolded by His Mom for Not Posting a Selfie With Her on Mother’s Day (Watch Video).

"Make Pink our National mask colour," he wrote in the caption. Kartik's picture garnered lakhs of likes within an hour of posting. "Going to buy a pink mask now," a user commented. "National crush," another one wrote. Kartik Aaryan Wants His Fans To Shower Praises On His New Selfie; Ready To Comply? (View Post).

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently busy shooting for 'Freddy' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. He has 'Dhamaka' and 'Captain India' in his kitty as well.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)