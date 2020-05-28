Kartik Aaryan Wants His Fans To Shower Praises On His New Selfie; Ready To Comply? (View Post)

Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Kartik Aaryan is in the mood to invite praise for himself. Kartik took to Instagram and shared a photograph of himself, dressed in a white T-shirt. He is flaunting messy hair and rugged beard. "Thodi Tareef Karo Please (please shower some praise) Bohot Mann Kar Raha Hai (really feel like it)," he captioned the image. Eid Mubarak! Kartik Aaryan’s Birthday Wish For Karan Johar Has a Festive Touch (View Pic)

Kartik recently shared a photograph of himself with the afterthought that he wouldn't delete it later. In the Instagram picture, Kartik flashes a cute smile and glowing skin. "Felt cute won't delete later," he captioned it. Hey Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan Has Finally Trimmed His Beard (Watch Video)

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram Thodi Tareef Karo Please Bohot Mann Kar Raha Hai 🔥 A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on May 28, 2020 at 1:25am PDT

Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal" alongside Sara Ali Khan. He currently has two films in his kitty -- "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".