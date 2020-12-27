Salman Khan turns 55 today. The actor is at his Panvel farmhouse, not celebrating his birthday like usual, of course, because of the pandemic. Wishes for the Bollywood superstar are coming from all corners. His ex-girlfriend and frequent collaborator, Katrina Kaif, took to her Instagram story to share a heartfelt birthday wish. She shared a picture of Salman and wrote, "Happiest birthday @beingsalmankhan to a great human being." How sweet! The two actors dated for years before parting ways in 2009. Since then they have been good friends and worked together in several hit movies like Tiger Zinda Hai. XXX Star Kendra Lust Wishes Salman Khan on His 55th Birthday With a Racy Picture.

Katrina and Salman are all set to reunite for the third film in the Tiger series, as per reports. Rumour has it that the duo will start shooting for the actioner in March 2022 after Salman finishes shooting for Antim and Katrina wraps up Phone Bhoot. When Shah Rukh Khan Called Salman Khan the Next Bollywood Superstar After Amitabh Bachchan in this Throwback Interview From '90s.

See Katrina's Post Here:

Katrina's Wish For Salman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Before this, Salman and Katrina starred in the romantic drama, Bharat. Their first film together was Maine Pyaar Kyon Kiya. They have also worked together in titles like, Hello, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger, Yuvraaj.

Talking about her bond with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif had said in an interview in 2019: "It's a friendship that's lasted 16 years, he’s a true friend. He's a solid person who is there for you when you need it. He may not be in touch with you all the time but he stands beside his friends."

In 2008, Katrina had talked about their on-screen chemistry that sets the screens on fire. " Since we’ve known each other for many years now, there’s an equation. He’s a very, very special person, you have to give him a lot of leeways, space and understanding. And that’s exactly what I do when we work together as well," she said.

