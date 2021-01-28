Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal might have not made their relationship official, but fans know that there’s something brewing between the two. Right from enjoying each other’s company at a Holi celebration to often getting clicked together in the city, the rumoured lovebirds always grab headlines. Well, now the pair has once again made the news. How? As Kat’s latest selfie with butterfly filter on Instagram have made fans feel that Vicky is also part of the picture. This time fans also have served proof and the resemblance is unavoidable. Katrina Kaif's Birthday Wish For Rumoured Boyfriend Vicky Kaushal Is Full Of 'Josh' (View Post).

It so happened that the selfie shared by Katrina sees her hugging someone wherein the face of the person is hidden. The actress' cutesy expression in the picture hints that it might be someone special in the photo. And so fans were instant to notice that Vicky also owes a ditto coloured mustard tee which Kaif is seen with in the click. That's not it, as the admirers dug out an old photo of Vicky explaining their point. Katrina Kaif Is All Praises for Rumoured Boyfriend Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, Calls It a 'Must-Watch'.

Here's The Selfie:

Katrina Kaif Instagram Story

Check Out The Tweets:

We See!

Well...

Just so happy for my girl! Shes happy..shes glowing.. shes flourishing! N that shirt pillow n lil butterflies are jus ♥️🥺#KatrinaKaif #VickyKaushal #Vickat pic.twitter.com/qiJszXmtbw — Nush (@tanyeahok) January 28, 2021

What do you think? Is it Vicky? Meanwhile, it was after their viral video from Holi, rumours of Katrina-Vicky seeing each other has gotten stronger. Recently, it was also speculated that Katrina and Vicky have spent the New Year day with each other along with their siblings, Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2021 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).