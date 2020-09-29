Some promising ott releases are lined up as we are about to bid September 2020 goodbye and welcome the new month of October with open arms. The COVID-19 pandemic has left audiences looking towards these web shows and movies releasing on the OTT platforms to get going and speaking of the upcoming Bollywood release Khaali Peeli, it is the first Hindi film being released under the pay-per-view model. Yes! Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer which was earlier slated for a June 12 theatrical release will now premiere on Zee Plex from October 2 and fans can enjoy it by paying the pay-per-view subscription fee exclusively through the streaming platform. Khaali Peeli to Be Released in Drive-In Theatres in Gurugram, Bengaluru Despite COVID-19 Scare

Another Bollywood release is Sudhir Mishra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Netflix film Serious Men, which is an official adaptation of Manu Joseph's 2010 novel about Ayyan Mani. It tells us the story of an ambitious Dalit man whose dreams of lifting himself out of poverty cause him to run a risky con involving his young son. Serious Men is all set to premiere on Netflix on 2 October. The next big Netflix release of the week include Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons LGBT drama The Boys In The Band. The film is adapted from an acclaimed 1968 Broadway play of the same name. It is all set to release on Netflix on September 30. Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan's Telugu movie Nishabdham is an exciting suspense thriller to watch out for as it premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 2. Serious Men to Premiere on Netflix on October 2! Here’s All You Need to Know about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s New Show

Not to forget Lily Collins rom-com Netflix series Emily in Paris which is also arriving on the streaming platform on October 2. Let's take a look at the complete list of the upcoming OTT Releases of the Week from September 28 - October 2.

Series Releasing on OTT Platforms This Week

Netflix

1. Good Morning, Veronica: October 1, 2020

2. Oktoberfest: October 1, 2020

3. Emily in Paris: October 2, 2020

4. You've Got This: October 2, 2020 | Spanish

5. The Binding: October 2, 2020 | Italian

Hoichoi

1. Eken Babu: October 2, 2020 | Bengali

ZEE5

1. Expiry Date: October 2, 2020 | Telugu

Movies Releasing on OTT Platforms This Week

Netflix

1. Poacher: September 30, 2020 | Short Film

2. The Boys in the Band: September 30, 2020

3. Dick Johnson is Dead: October 2, 2020

4. Song Exploder: October 2, 2020 | Documentary

5. Serious Men: October 2, 2020

ZEE5 / ZEE Plex

1. Ka Pae Ranasingam: October 2, 2020 | Tamil

2. Khaali Peeli: October 2, 2020

Amazon Prime Video

1. Nishabdham: October 2, 2020 | Telugu

Aha Video

1. Orey Bujjiga: October 2, 2020 | Telugu

AppleTV+

1. Tiny World: October 2, 2020 | Documentary

It will be interesting to see how the first pay-per-view release in India which is Ishaan Katter, Ananya Pandey's Khaali Peeli fares in its first week. Also, Netflix's controversial docu-series Bad Boys Billionaires is not concluding with a confirmed release date considering the stay plea which has been consecutively filed in the court. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming OTT releases of the week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).