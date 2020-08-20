Actress Kirti Kulhari is overjoyed to be back on sets to shoot. Kirti took to Instagram, where she shared a couple of boomerang videos. In one clip she is seen dancing with joy. In the other, the actress is seen sitting in front of a dressing table, with her team standing behind her and dancing. "These boomerang videos are an understatement to what I am feeling being back on a set to shoot… My team @anuradha.raman18193 #nasir. Kirti Kulhari Reminisces Being a Part of Blockbuster Mission Mangal, Says ‘It Gave Me Recognition Among Kids’

Let's do this #gratitude for everything that I have and everything that I don't," Kirti, who is seen in a white top and ripped jeans, wrote. However, she did not share what she was shooting for. Right now, the actress is geared up for the release of the psychological thriller, "The Girl On The Train", directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Kirti Kulhari Indulges In Some Self Love, Flaunts A Perfect Stay-At-Home White Shirt, Ripped Denim Vibe!

Check Out Kirti Kulhari's Instagram Post Below

The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie "The Girl On The Train", which is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name. The Bollywood version stars Parineeti Chopra, and also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.

