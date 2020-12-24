Actress Kirti Kulhari was recently in Chandigarh on a break. During her time off, she visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings. Posting photos taken at the Golden Temple, she wrote on Instagram: "May Waheguru forgive everyone and bless everyone. Ending my 2020 with this prayer for everyone and gratitude for everything. It was time...#goldentemple #amritsar #punjab. Wishing all of you a beautiful 2021." Kirti Kulhari: Films Like Uri, Mission Mangal Have Made Me a Household Name

Actress Yami Gautam left a red heart emoji in the comments section. Her fans have also wished her well. On the work front, her show "Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors" is available for streaming now. She plays Anu Chandra in the series for which she went for a zero make-up look. Criminal Justice Chapter 2: Kirti Kulhari Calls the Second Season of Pankaj Tripathi’s Legal Drama More Convoluted, Gripping

Kirti Kulhari From Golden Temple Amritsar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

Kirti has "Four More Shots Please" season three and the Hindi remake of "The Girl On The Train" coming up.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2020 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).