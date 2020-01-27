Kobe Bryant No More: Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan Pay Moving Tributes to the NBA Legend (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California, that involved nine people and left no survivors. He was just 41. To add more grief to the tragedy, Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also one of the casualties in the tragedy. The shocking news left both the sports and the entertainment worlds reeling, as fans are yet to grasp the gaping hole in their lives left by the departed NBA player in a cruel twist of fate. Kobe Bryant, NBA Legend, Dies At 41 in California Helicopter Crash, Say Reports.

From the West, celebs like Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Cher, John Legend, Demi Lovato, and others posted moving tributes for the NBA legends. Among the Bollywood celebs, personalities like Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor paid tributes to the departed sports stars through social media. Kobe Bryant Passes Away: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, John Legend and Others Mourn the Death of NBA Legend.

Check Out Their Tributes Below:

Priyanka Chopra

Arjun Kapoor

Ranveer Singh

View this post on Instagram 🏀 👑 #rip #kobe 💔 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 26, 2020 at 12:24pm PST

Abhishek Bachchan

Karan Johar

I didn’t follow the sport and can’t claim to have known too much about him...but this untimely death of a father and daughter just breaks my heart...I hope the universes give strength to his family , friends and fans across the world....#KobeBryant #RIP — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2020

Even the Grammys 2020, that took place merely hours after the crash happened, opened up with moving acts from Lizzo, Alicia Keyes, Boys II Men that pay homage to Kobe Bryant. Rest in Peace, Black Mamba, wherever you are!