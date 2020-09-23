Globally popular Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu is celebrating his birthday today. He has enamoured us with songs like "Meri Mehbooba", "Tu Mile Dil Khile". Did you know his real name is Kedarnath Bhattacharjee? It was Kalyan ji-Anand ji who suggested he changed his name. "In my family, we all are bhakts (devotees) of Shivji. He is our family God. Hence, my father, Pashupatinath Bhattacharjee christened me Kedarnath. Personally I never liked the name. So when I was training under Kalyanji-Anandji, they told me, “you have a great voice, but the major negative is that you are a Bengali.” People at the time had a certain image about Bengali singers because of their peculiar accent. So they suggested I resort to Kumar. And since, Sanu was my pet name, I was christened Kumar Sanu," the singer has revealed in an interview.

Kumar Sanu, over the years, has come to be known as the singing voice of so many actors in Bollywood. The singer loves to sing for Shah Rukh Khan the most. "[SRK] is one such artiste who would perfectly lip sing my songs and his expressions were just like mine whilst recording. He completely justified my work," Sanu has said.

So, today, to celebrate his birthday, we are going to make a quick playlist of the best of Kumar Sanu's songs.

Raah Mein Unse Mulaqat Ho Gayi

Aankh Maare Original

Tum To Dhokhebaaz Ho

Duniya Mein Aaye Ho

Dard Karara

Bholi Bhali Ladki

Saanson Ki Jarurat Hai Jaise

Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai

Pehli Pehli Baar Mohabbat Ki Hai

Sochnege Tumhe Pyaar

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).