Kunal Kemmu's Abhay 2 is in for big trouble and for the right reasons. Turns out the show makers and its entire team didn't take their history lessons very seriously and ended up making this big goof up. In episode two, 'One Legged Skeleton', we can see the makers using Bengali freedom fighter, Khudiram Bose's picture as a mug shot for a criminal. A twitter user highlighted this grave issue on her account while also sharing his disappointment for the OTT platform. Abhay 2: Ram Kapoor Opens Up About His Villain’s Role in Kunal Kemmu’s ZEE5 Show, Says 'My Character is Going to Leave the Audience Stunned.

"Shocking to see Zee5 web series Abhay 2 using Bengali freedom fighters Marty Khudiram Bose's image as mug shot of criminal," she tweeted while sharing a still from the episode that had Khudiram Bose's sketch in the backdrop as a mugshot for a criminal. The OTT platform finally had to intervene to issue a clarification and apologise on the makers' behalf.

Shocking to see Zee5 web series Abhay 2 using Bengali freedom fighters Marty Khudiram Bose's image as mug shot of criminal. pic.twitter.com/paXREQIwuP — Aparna (@chhuti_is) August 16, 2020

"The producers, show & the platform, have no intent whatsoever to offend any community or hurt anybody’s sentiments. Keeping in mind the feedback received and with utmost respect to our audience, we have blurred the image (inadvertently) used in one of the scenes of Abhay2," tweeted ZEE5's support handle on Twitter when another user highlighted their ignorance and warned of dire consequences. Abhay 2 Promo Out: Ram Kapoor Is The Surprise Element and Star Attraction Of This Web-Series (Watch Video).

The producers, show & the platform, have no intent whatsoever to offend any community or hurt anybody’s sentiments. Keeping in mind the feedback received and with utmost respect to our audience, we have blurred the image (inadvertently) used in one of the scenes of Abhay2 — ZEE5 Support (@ZEE5helps) August 16, 2020

As per their reply, the makers have now blurred the image used in the concerned episode but guess, the damage was done already. Meanwhile, the demand for OTT contents to get CBFC certifications is gaining momentum with some political leaders backing the idea. And going by the current scenario, it won't take much time before the I&B Ministry issues an order for the same.

