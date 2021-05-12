Singer Nikhita Gandhi is making sure that she continues making music during the pandemic, and says the Indie genre excites her. "I am excited to be part of this new wave of Indie releases. I have another single dropping soon, where you get to hear the female version of 'Mawaali dil'. All in all, a lot of self-written melodies," she told IANS. Nikhita Gandhi: Indian Audience Is Big on Recall Factor That’s Why Song Remixes Are So Much Popular.

Nikhita added: "I'm excited because the spectrum is so global right now, and to be a part of this movement is a dream come true. I got to collaborate with the American RnB artiste Pink Sweats for the song 'At my worst' and be on playlists with Rihanna and Kehlani. I don't think if I went back to 13-year-old me and told her all this would happen, she would ever believe me!" Talking about her recent number "Karobaar dil ka", she says that musician Kushal Mangal came to her with the idea. Malaika Arora Gets Mercilessly Trolled for Attempting the Dhunuchi Dance on the Sets of Super Dancer 4 (Watch Video).

"Kushal has been my bandmate and he's been playing the keys with me for the past couple of years. He's an extremely talented musician, and more importantly, a wonderful person. He started releasing his own compositions in 2020 and he came to me with 'Karobaar dil ka' saying that he really wanted me to sing the last stanza. I agreed even without hearing the song because I know how great he is. And when I did listen to it, I fell in love with the simple, yet resonating melody of the song. It's so mature and gorgeous and I really hope people listen to it," she says.

