While most of them are right now stuck in their homes, some of them are lucky enough to have some outdoor me-time. Some of the Bollywood celebs and Hollywood stars were seen frolicking into the nature with extra precautions during this terrible pandemic. The latest one to make everyone envious is none other than, Lisa Haydon. The 'Queen' actress loves to surf and she once again shared her pics and video from this stint on the waves in Hong Kong. Happy Birthday, Lisa Haydon Lalvani! Check out 9 Hot Bikini Pics of the Sexy Actress That Can Send Anyone into 'Manali Trance'.

The beautiful actress is often seen surfing to her heart's content. She is seen sharing the 'bloopers' and also the 'pro' versions of her surfing skills. Not just herself, she has also introduced her kids into the world of surfing. Now, yet again, she went into the ocean to play her favourite sport in a blue swimwear. Check out the video and the pic below.

Lisa Haydon In Her Best Form!

View this post on Instagram City but island 🌊@glidesoul @alenasurf A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on Aug 20, 2020 at 10:57pm PDT

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram Falling down isn’t so bad 😉💙🌊 A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on Aug 20, 2020 at 11:14pm PDT

In a reply to a fan's comment under this video, she also talked about being a new mommy. She said, "It can be stressful. Having a new baby is a totally different pace. I try and not get under my limitations but go with the journey. I comfort myself with the fact that it's a phase and they grow fast so just try to enjoy the moment." Wise, wise words! Well, as of now the Instagram scrollers will only be jealous about this outdoorsy inspirational post of Lisa!

