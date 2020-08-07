From among the lots of things that actress Mouni Roy loves, its travel that tops the list and closely comes reading. And that was what Mouni's recent trip to London was all about. The self-confessed Potterhead (Harry Potter fan) made the most of her recent London sojourn to visit friends and also the Harry Potter Station, which is a craze with fans. Mouni Roy Finally Boards the Plane After Being Stuck in Abu Dhabi for Four Months (Watch Video).

Mouni took to Instagram to boast of her Harry Potter Station visit where she was seen posing with a luggage cart. And the Potterhead in us is super green with envy. Mouni Roy Opens Up On Her Abu Dhabi Stay, Skills She Acquired During Lockdown And On Plans of Returning To India.

Check Out Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Au revoir Adios Farewell❣️ #potterhead #seeyouontheotherside A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Aug 7, 2020 at 12:47am PDT

Well, if we were to go by the caption, it looks like Mouni has bid adieu to London and is headed.... somewhere. Well, the travel head that she is. The actress was holed up in Abu Dhabi for close to 4 months because of the COVID-19 lockdown and is yet to return to India. We wonder what top it is after London for Mouni.

