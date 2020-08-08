Lootcase, the comedy film that streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from July 31, has turned out to be an instant hit with the fans. Even though it has been more than a week since the streaming began, Lootcase continued to impress more and more viewers. Although the movie received mixed reviews, fans have been showering their love for Lootcase on social media. The movie stars Kunal Kemmu in the lead, along with Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and others. Lootcase Movie Review: Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal’s Crime Comedy Works Only for Its Cast Who Deserves Smarter Writing and Better Humour.

Kunal Kemmu, who portrays the role of an aam aadmi Nandan Kumar, "I've always believed that hard work pays off; and for Lootcase it surely did! To receive this kind of love and feedback from my peers and seniors from the industry and love from fans – it's extremely overwhelming."

Speaking more on the movie, he added, "A movie like Lootcase perfectly captures the essence of aam aadmi or common man in our country and what happens when their wildest dream of finding unclaimed cash comes true! This movie has the perfect blend of chaos, confusion and comedy and that’s what I think has put a smile on everyone’s faces."

Rasika Duggal, who plays his wife in the film, says, "I am delighted that Lootcase has brought some cheer to people’s lives in these gloomy times. Comedy is tough to do, but when a joke lands, there is nothing better than that. The audience seems to have noted and enjoyed not just the laugh out loud moments but also the smaller ones we managed to sneak in, not knowing if anyone would notice or not. People seem to be responding to all of it. That has been such a joy." Lootcase Actor Kunal Kemmu Is Overwhelmed by Father’s Response on His Disney+ Hotstar Film.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Lootcase is a Fox Star Studios and Soda Films production and was released under Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.

