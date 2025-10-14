Filmmaker Mohit Suri took to social media to pen a heartfelt birthday note for his ‘star’ Aneet Padda. He shared a heartfelt message expressing his love, admiration, and appreciation for her. In his post, he fondly referred to her as his “star,” highlighting the special bond they share. 'Saiyaara' Fame Aneet Padda Rings in 23rd Birthday With Rumoured Beau Ahaan Panday in London; Couple’s Cake-Cutting Video Goes Viral (Watch)

Mohit Suri Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Suri (@mohitsuri)

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mohit shared a playful image featuring them and captioned it as, “Happy birthday my star @aneetpadda! Thank you for lighting up the way for all of us … love you forever and ever and ever #happybirthdayaneetpadda #allaboutlastnight.” In the photo, Mohit is seen planting a sweet kiss on Aneet’s head. The click shows the actress posing with her eyes closed. Aneet Padda Birthday Special: All You Need To Know About ‘Saiyaara’ Sensation’s Debut, Auditions, Education, Net Worth, Upcoming Projects and More.

Aneet Padda Celebrates Birthday With Ahaan Panday

On October 13, Aneet turned 23 and celebrated her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Ahaan Panday in London. The actress attended a Coldplay concert alongside Ahaan, sparking dating rumours. In a viral video from the event, Aneet, dressed in black, cut her birthday cake while Ahaan, also in black, stood beside her and was the first to feed her a piece.

Aneet Padda Shines in ‘Saiyaara’

Aneet Padda has become an overnight sensation with her performance in Mohit Suri’s romantic drama, Saiyaara, which also stars Ahaan Panday in the lead role. The film, loosely based on the 2004 Korean classic A Moment to Remember, follows the journey of Krish Kapoor, a conflicted musician, who discovers an unexpected bond with Vaani Batra, a quiet and introspective poet. Released in theatres on July 18, the film earned positive reviews, with audiences applauding the heartfelt performances of Ahaan and Aneet. The film streamed on Netflix on September 12. ‘Nyaya’: ‘Saiyaara’ Star Aneet Padda To Play Courtroom Victim Fighting a Godman in Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur’s Upcoming Series? Here’s What We Know.

Mohit Suri Excited As ‘Saiyaara’ Streams on Netflix

Speaking about the film’s arrival on Netflix, Mohit had earlier shared, “Saiyaara will always be a very special film for me, and the way audiences embraced it in theatres globally was truly incredible. As the film begins its journey on Netflix, I’m excited that more people will now get to discover Krish and Vaani’s love story. Love stories are special because they are universal and I hope Saiyaara touches hearts everywhere, in every corner of the world.”

