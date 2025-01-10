With rising excitement, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's debut film Loveyapa has been eagerly awaited by audiences. The recently released title track gave a glimpse of the film's fervour while further elevating the anticipation. Now, the trailer is all set to release tomorrow, and interestingly, it will be launched at the same theatre where Aamir Khan's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak premiered. ‘Loveyapa’: Aamir Khan To Launch the Trailer of Son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s New-Age Romantic Drama on January 10.

Yes, the trailer of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's debut film Loveyapa will be unveiled at New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinemas, Fort Churchgate in Mumbai. Notably, this is the same rare single-screen theatre in today's age where Aamir Khan's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was released back in the day, a film that went on to achieve extraordinary success. This marks a special moment for Junaid Khan, as his debut theatrical film begins its journey at the same venue where his father's iconic debut film was launched.

With all its renovations, the theatre is set to witness the grand trailer launch of Loveyapa on January 10 in the presence of Aamir Khan and the film's team, along with 600 fans in presence! ‘Loveyapa’: Aamir Khan Praises Khushi Kapoor’s Performance in Her Debut Film, Says ‘Her Energy Reminds Me of Sridevi’.

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Mark your calendars for this Valentine’s season as the film hits screens on February 7, 2025, embarking on this enchanting journey of love!

