The teaser of Major, starring Telugu actor Adivi Sesh as 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was launched in three languages by three big stars on Monday. Salman Khan launched the Hindi teaser. Mahesh Babu, who also produces the film, launched the Telugu teaser while Prithviraj Sukumaran launched the Malayali version. Major Teaser: Adivi Sesh As Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Recalls The Valour Of 26/11 Martyrs (Watch Video).

Salman uploaded the teaser in his Instagram Stories with a 'swipe-up' click option. Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran followed the same pattern. "Major" is an account of how late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan fought gallantly when Mumbai was attacked on November 26, 2008. Major: Salman Khan to Release Hindi Teaser of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Biopic on April 12.

The film, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and is produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Production along with AS Productions. "Major" also stars Sobhita Dhulipala as an NRI hostage, and is set to release on July 2.

