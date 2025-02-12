Actress and former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar said that the wedding of Jeet Adani, the son of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, reflects deep respect for humanity. She took to Instagram on Wednesday, where she shared a video of herself talking about the wedding, which was simple and also Rs. 10,000 crore was donated by the billionaire for "seva". Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Marriage Was the ‘Toughest’ To Manage, Reveals Celebrity Security Consultant Yusuf Ibrahim; Here’s What Happened!.

“So, I read a beautiful article about Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's wedding and what stood out was how it celebrates not just the couple's union but also reflects their deep respect for humanity.”

View Manushi Chhillar's Post:

“They kept the wedding simple but at the same time, Gautam Adani donated 10,000 crores which will benefit healthcare, education and skill development. Jeet and Diva, sending you both my warmest congratulations and biggest hug. Wishing you lots of love and the best life ahead,” she said.

Jeet Adani, the younger son of industrialist and Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani, married Diva Jaimin Shah on February 7. The pre-wedding celebrations commenced on February 5.

The ceremony adhered to traditional Jain and Gujarati customs, reflecting the cultural values of both families.

The wedding, described as a private and traditional ceremony, took place at Shantigram, the Adani township in the city. The couple got engaged on March 14, 2023, in a low-profile ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Talking about Manushi, the actress last month gave her fans a rare glimpse into her hidden treasures. She shared stunning photos of her travels that didn’t make it to Instagram earlier.

The 'Operation Valentine’ actress shared a series of her photos and wrote in the caption, “Some travel that didn’t make it to the gram I’ve always been a beach person!!!Which one are you?.”

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the upcoming thriller “Tehran,” directed by debutant Arun Gopalan. The film also stars John Abraham and is said to be inspired by true events set against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Manushi is the winner of Miss World 2017 pageant. She represented her state of Haryana at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant and won the title of Femina Miss India World 2017 and then went on to become the sixth contestant from India to be crowned Miss World after 17 years.

She made her acting debut with the role of Sanyogita in the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj in 2022. She then appeared in The Great Indian Family and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2025 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).