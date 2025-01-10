Celebrity weddings are always a grand affair, especially in Bollywood. Whether it's Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's dreamy destination wedding in Italy or Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's charming ceremony in Mumbai, there's something special about these weddings that take place in complete privacy, with fans having zero idea about the events unfolding inside. Recently, celebrity security consultant Yusuf Ibrahim revealed that it was the toughest for them to manage Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding as fans and media persons gathered outside their Pali Hill residence, creating a chaotic situation. Alia Bhatt Shares Heartwarming Photos from Her New Year 2025 Celebration with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor and Family (View Pics).

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Mumbai Wedding Toughest To Manage?

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, celebrity security consultant Yusuf Ibrahim recalled the most challenging wedding as well as the easiest wedding he has managed. Recalling the toughest one, Yusuf said, "The toughest ever wedding we managed was that of Alia Bhatt. There were at least 350 people from media houses. At least ten people came from each company. Additionally, their fans had assembled outside their home. The same company sent four people from each of their regional channels. People had crowded the entire Pali Hill. Both ways leading to Pali Hill were filled with media and fans. The crowd was so much that we had to attend to guests' cars from down the road leading to their building."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding Pictures

He said that they had to run behind the cars, and after a point, the situation became so chaotic that people residing in the nearby building got annoyed and were visibly troubled by the situation. Yusuf also reacted to several rumours regarding Alia-Ranbir's wedding, where it was said that 200 bouncers were deployed on duty for the couple's grand day. Reacting to this, Yusuf said, "Its all untrue. We were about 60 people in each shift and our shift was of eight hours each. We worked round the clock. It was crazy because the building has just one gate for both entry and exit, so everybody had to enter through the same gate." He revealed that the media had gone "crazy" that night and were even planning to climb the building's walls to capture moments from the couple's intimate affair.

In the same interview, Yusuf also revealed that the easiest celebrity wedding that he ever managed was that of Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal in 2021 during the Covid-19. He said that the couple had booked a resort and had invited limited guests, making it easy for the security to manage.

