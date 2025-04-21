Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Yash Raj Films (YRF) has officially announced the much-awaited release date of its hard-hitting crime thriller, 'Mardaani 3.'

The third instalment of the female-led action franchise is set to hit theatres on Friday, February 27, 2026, timed ahead of Holi.

Accompanying the release date announcement, the studio also unveiled an electrifying first look of Rani Mukerji, who returns to reprise her iconic role as Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy, a fierce, fearless, and justice-driven police officer.

"The countdown begins for #Mardaani3! On Holi, good will fight evil as Shivani Shivaji Roy returns to the big screen on February 27, 2026," the caption read.

As the only female-cop-led franchise in Indian cinema, 'Mardaani' has carved out a distinct legacy.

Speaking about the film's tone, Rani Mukerji had earlier teased that 'Mardaani 3' is an "edge-of-the-seat thriller" that is "dark, deadly, and brutal."

According to the makers, the film will feature a bloody, violent clash between Shivani's goodness and sinister evil forces.

The third instalment will see Aditya Chopra, the producer behind the franchise, collaborating with fresh talent to continue the legacy of 'Mardaani'.

The film's script is penned by Aayush Gupta, the writer behind 'The Railway Men'.

'Mardaani 3' will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who is currently the Associate Director of 'War 2'. (ANI)

