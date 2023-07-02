The upcoming film Metro..In Dino has finally got a release date after its announcement, and will now release on March 29, 2024. A romance drama, Metro…In Dino navigates the many complexities of life and those that come with love and relationships in a modern society. The sequel to the 2007 acclaimed drama film Life in a…Metro, the film is directed by Anurag Basu with music by Pritam, who also worked on the first one. Prior to this, Basu and Pritam have been long-time associates and have collaborated on various other projects such as Jagga Jasoos, Barfi, Gangster and Ludo among others. Metro in Dino: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi's Film Gets Postponed; Check Out New Release Date of Anurag Basu’s Anthology

The pair's collaborations. have gone on to become highly acclaimed making them two of the best associates in Indian cinema, and their association can be compared to other grand duos, such as Rahman-Mani Ratnam and Anurag Kashyap-Amit Trivedi. The film will star an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Anuapm Kher Turns Singer for Anurag Basu's Upcoming Film Metro in Dino, Shares Pics on Insta!

Metro…In Dino will be released by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd present and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu.

