Mobile company Micromax released a video on Friday announcing its comeback to the smartphone market. The clip sees co-founder Rahul Sharma talking about the ups and downs his company faced and also unveiled the 'iN' series. FYI, earlier Micromax had lost to the Chinese smartphone manufacturers. Now, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who is a staunch supporter of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign congratulated Rahul for his re-entry into the mobile phone world with a long message. He took to his Twitter and said that Micromax's journey 2.0 looks promising. Fau-G: Twitterati Accuses Akshay Kumar’s PUBG Alternative Gaming App of Plagiarising Poster (View Pic).

"Dear Rahul, having heard all your brilliant ideas and seeing what you’re capable of firsthand I have no doubt about the success of #InMobiles. Extremely proud of what you’ve achieved so far and journey 2.0 looks very promising. Sending all my love and best wishes," Akki wrote on the micro-blogging site. As we all know how Kumar is vocal for local and so he lauded the smartphone's company comeback. Akshay Kumar's Nirma Ad Spoofing Marathas Creates Controversy, Written Complaint Filed Against the Good Newwz Actor.

Check Out The Post Below:

Dear Rahul, having heard all your brilliant ideas and seeing what you’re capable of firsthand I have no doubt about the success of #InMobiles. Extremely proud of what you’ve achieved so far and journey 2.0 looks very promising. Sending all my love and best wishes 🤗 https://t.co/oqrBEcBU7D — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 16, 2020

Apart from being the head honcho of Micromax mobiles, Rahul also happens to be the husband of former Bollywood actress Asin with whom Akshay has worked in two to three films. Well, we are with Akki here as who does not want an Indian mobile brand doing wonders. Stay tuned!

