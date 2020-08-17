On August 17, 2020, filmmaker Milap Zaveri's misinformed tweet created a buzz online. Milap had taken to his Twitter account and shared that the Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat, who was battling a liver ailment has died in Hyderabad. His this particular tweet went viral all over the internet. However, soon after a few minutes, he again tweeted stating that Nishikant is alive and critical. But later around in the evening, it was finally declared that Nishikant Kamat breathed his last due to multiple organ failure. Nishikant Kamat Health Update: Milap Zaveri Clarifies That Drishyam Director is Alive But Critical, After Tweeting About His Demise Earlier.

Now, Milap has taken to his Instagram and expressed that he has finally decided to say goodbye to the 'toxic' and 'negative' Twitter. "When I joined Twitter it was a great place to express one's views, thoughts, musings. To connect with people. To appreciate others. To be updated with the latest news. But off late it's become an extremely toxic place full of trolls and negativity. But I'm a very positive person! Hence, today I bid it adieu," his post on Instagram read. Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: From Dombivali Fast to Drishyam, All the Films Made by the Director and Where to Watch Them Online.

Check Out Milap Zaveri's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram ❤️🙏 A post shared by Milap Zaveri (@milapzaveri) on Aug 17, 2020 at 4:08am PDT

Milap Zaveri's first unverified tweet about Nishikant Kamat's death read, "Heartbreaking news that Nishikant Kamat passed away. He judged My 1st play ever in Jaihind College where he awarded me best actor and writer. He was gonna direct “Sanak” written by @shiekhspear and me, starring @juniorbachchan Sadly the film didn’t happen. Will miss him."

While, we are not sure what made Milap Zaveri quit Twitter, but maybe Nishikant's death mayhem on the micro-blogging site can be one of the reasons. Nishikant died at the age of 50 and was getting treated for chronic liver disease at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospital in Gachchibowli, Hyderabad. May his soul RIP. Stay tuned!

