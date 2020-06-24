Kriti Sanon will next be seen in director Laxman Utekar’s film Mimi. This is the second time that Kriti and Laxman have collaborated for a film after Lukka Chuppi. In the upcoming film, Kriti would be seen playing the role of a surrogate mother. To fit into the role, she had to gain 15 kilos and fans have been eagerly waiting to see her fuller avatar, as it would be first time the movie buffs would be getting to watch her in a totally different role. Mimi is an adaptation of National Award-winning Marathi film titled Mala Aai Vhhaychy. Mimi: Kriti Sanon Film’s Release Date Will Be Pushed.

Mimi was scheduled to be released in July, which is next month. But there are changes in the schedule as some of portions and also a song is yet to be shot. Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, all the shootings of films and other shows had to be suspended. But now with some relaxations issued, some makers have planned to resume the shoot of their films by adhering to the guidelines. But that’s really not the case with Mimi director Laxman Utekar. He has no plans to resume the shooting of the film unless the current situation improves.

About the shooting of Mimi, Laxman Utekar told Mid-Day, “We have close to five days' shoot left, including the filming of a song and some scenes. But we don't plan to resume shoot anytime soon. The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is increasing with every passing day. Unless that comes under control, I don't want to call my team on the set.” Talking about the movie, the director further stated, “With the film, the audience will get complete clarity on surrogacy. Even though it is centred on surrogacy, the soul of the film is the bond between two mothers.” Kriti Sanon on Essaying a Surrogate Mother in Mimi: 'It Was Process of Self-Discovery'.

Mimi also features Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in key roles. This upcoming flick is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

