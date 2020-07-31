Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and senior actor Dharmendra Deol remembered legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi on his 40th death anniversary. The 90-year-old playback singer took to Twitter and recalled some fond memories of her earlier days with the iconic singer by posting monochromatic pictures.nIn the picture, the Bharat Ratna awardee is seen sharing the screen space with Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar at an event. In another picture, she is seen engrossed in a conversation with the late singer. Mohammed Rafi Death Anniversary: 10 Melodious Songs Of The Legendary Singer That Are A Must On Our Classics Playlist (Watch Videos)

Along with the pictures, the 'Sawan ka Mahina' singer wrote, "Aaj mahan gayak Mohammed Rafi sahab ki punyatithi hai. Main unki yaad ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun." (Today is the death anniversary of great singer Mohammed Rafi Sahab. I humbly greet his memory).nSharing a clip from a song titled, 'Aakhri geet Mohabbat ka' from 1965 film 'Neela Aakash' filmed on him, actor Dharmendra Deol remembered the iconic singer- Mohammed Rafi. The 'Sholay' star noted alongside a post on Twitter, " Rafi sahab ko bichhde 40 saal ho chale ....yaaden un ki hameesha hameesha judi rahengi......" (It has been 40 years since Rafi Sahab departed.... Our memories will always remain associated with him). On Mohammed Rafi’s 39th Death Anniversary, 10 Songs by the Legendary Singer That We Still Swear By

Lata Mangeshkar Remembers Rafi Sahab

Aaj mahan gayak Mohammed Rafi sahab ki punyatithi hai. Main unki yaad ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun. pic.twitter.com/sZLdX1Jeme — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 31, 2020

Dharmendra Deol Shares Mohammed Rafi Song From His Film

Rafi sahab ko bichhde 40 saal ho chale ....yaaden un ki hameesha hameesha judi rahengi...... pic.twitter.com/ecbyKXhhfB — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 31, 2020

Mohammed Rafi also received Padma Shri award by the government of India. A noted playback singer, he was known for his versatility and range; his songs were varied from fast peppy numbers to patriotic songs, sad numbers to highly romantic songs, qawwalis to ghazals and bhajans to classical songs.nDuring his career, the music maestro has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and has sung songs in various regional Indian languages as well.