Mohit Suri Birthday: From Awarapan to Malang, 5 Movies That We Love the Director For

Mohit Suri Movies (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mohit Suri turns 39 today. The filmmaker has been at the helm of some great movies in Bollywood starting from Zeher in 2005. The talented director used to work as an office assistant with T-Series before starting his journey in films. He has given us quite a few entertaining films. He is a master of tearjerker and thrillers. Two polar opposite genres, but Mohit knows the tricks and tips of both. Ek Villain 2: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri Discussing Their Film on Video Call Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Talking about being successful, Mohit has said, "They say the more experience you get the more you know how to handle it but that's completely rubbish in our business. Here, it's more the experience the more you realise what's there to lose. The feeling with a successful film is less ecstatic and more of a relief. The lows are very low but the highs aren't that high." On his birthday today, we are going to talk about 5 of the movies that make him a successful director. Aashiqui 3 Cast: Mohit Suri Clarifies About Alia Bhatt Starring Opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the Romantic Drama.

Murder 2

This Emraan Hashmi-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer is an adaptation of the Korean film, The Chaser, but it makes significant changes to the plot. The movie is a thrilling ride from start to end, with Mohit infusing incredible tension between scenes. Of course, the songs are really cool.

Awarapan

A lot of people have still not watched this gem. Once again, just like Murder 2, Awarapan despite being a remake strays away from the source material in a good way. The movie features Emraan Hashmi playing a mercenary looking for redemption. The movie's central plot is not about romance and love, which was really refreshing in 2007. The songs are beyond awesome. Listen to the jukebox below.

Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Either you love Hamari Adhuri Kahani, or you hate it. There is no in-between for this Mohit Suri directorial. The movie features Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles and Rajkummar Rao is there in supporting role. It is no spoiler, since it is right there in the title, but this one is a sad love story. So, unless you are in a mood to shed a few tears, do not watch this beautiful film.

Aashiqui 2

The movie changed the course of career for Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor and singer Arijit Singh. The audiences loved this movie to the core. This one's a remake of the film, A Star Is Born. No, not the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper one. In fact, both are the remakes of the same classic movies. The songs from Aashiqui 2 were a rage for the longest time.

Malang

Mohit stunned the audience with his last release, Malang. The thriller was trippy AF. The movie featured Aditya, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemmu in key roles. Once again, the audience went against the critics and loved the film to its core making it a hit.

In the coming days, we will see Mohit Suri direct Ek Villain sequel. The director made the announcement on social media a few weeks back. The movie will feature John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur play the anti-heroes. Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani play the female leads.