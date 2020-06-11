Monali Thakur Secretly Married Maik Richter In 2017 And Finally Made It Official Saying 'My Marriage Will Come As A Shock To Many'

Monali Thakur And Her Husband Maik Richter (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In B-wood, you would assume that it is difficult to keep your relationships private. Snoopy paparazzi always get to the celebrities and it becomes a public affair. But if you want, you can keep it a secret. Remember Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza? They managed to keep the media at bay while they dated for over a decade before getting married. Same goes for Monali Thakur who 'successfully' hid her marriage to her Switzerland based boyfriend Maik Richter for three long years. Yes, the Moh moh ke dhaage singer is taken and you didn't even know about it! COVID-19 Outbreak: Monali Thakur Stuck in Switzerland after Flights Get Cancelled; Singer Also Clarifies That She is Fit and Fine (Watch Video)

Speaking to Times Of India, Thakur revealed, "I haven’t made it official anywhere on social media yet, but people had already guessed it. A couple of times when my ring was mistakenly visible in my Instagram photos, a lot of people commented asking if it was my wedding ring. That said, Maik and I have successfully been able to hide our marriage for three years!”

One of the posts Thakur is hinting at could be this where her ring is prominently visible.

Of course, we are as shocked as you are and it seems Thakur is expecting such a reaction from people around her too. "The news of my marriage will come as a shock to many as none of my industry friends were aware or invited. We kept delaying the ceremony and announcement and three years just passed by,” says Monali, adding, “ Mujhe pata hai bahot gali padne wali hai logon se, but I think when we have our wedding ceremony and invite people for the celebrations, they won't be upset anymore," she said.

Also, if you are wondering where have you seen Maik, well, he is part of her video for her recently released single Dil Ka Fitoor.

Monali wants to have a public ceremony too, guess because they have made it official now. But there's no date yet given the current scenario.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).