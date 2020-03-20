COVID-19 Outbreak: Monali Thakur Stuck in Switzerland after Flights Get Cancelled; Singer Also Clarifies That She is Fit and Fine (Watch Video)

Monali Thakur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Monali Thakur is one of the most popular playback singers of Bollywood. She has won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song "Moh Moh Ke Dhaage". Monali has shared a video on Instagram addressing her fans about the current scenario happening around the world. Through this video message she has also stated to her fans about her current location. Monali has mentioned that she currently in Switzerland (her family lives there) and she cannot return back to bay as all the international flights to India have been cancelled. Through this video message, Monali has also clarified that she has not been affected with the virus and she is fit and fine. Shah Rukh Khan Supports PM Modi's Janata Curfew Initiative, Says 'We Need To Slow Down Time'.

Monali Thakur has shared this 14-minute long video on her IG Story. While sharing it, she also posted a lengthy note that read, “I am extremely worried about my entire country and it’s economy and healthcare system.. And I humbly request everyone to please spread awareness and don’t let this virus spread to the entire population at the same time.. this is not so crazy a disease.. but all falling sick together in millions will crash our health care system and economy completely.. I hope we all do our bit in stopping this disaster.. Love.. Monali”. Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Twitterati Wants Her Arrested For Allegedly Hiding Travel History (Read Tweets).

Watch The Video Here Shared By Monali Thakur:

Numerous celebs from the entertainment industry have been tested positive for coronavirus. It includes Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, GoT actors Kristofer Hivju and Indira Varma, Idris Elba among others. Also Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor confirmed that she has been tested positive for COVID-19.