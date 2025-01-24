On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, actor Aditya Seal has pledged to sponsor the education of five underprivileged girls. The National Girl Child Day was initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Government of India, to spread public awareness about inequities that girls face in Indian society. National Girl Child Day 2025 Date in India: Know History and Significance of Rashtriya Balika Diwas That Raises Awareness About the Rights of Girls.

Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Aditya said, "Education is the greatest gift one can give, and I want to be a part of shaping brighter futures for these young girls.” Aditya has been a steadfast supporter of his wife, actress and philanthropist Anushka Ranjan, in her ongoing efforts to uplift young girls through her NGO. This time, he has chosen to personally shoulder the responsibility of seeing these girls through their education. Watching them grow, succeed, and eventually graduate college will be one of the proudest moments of my life. I've always admired Anushka's dedication to support underprivileged kids and this time, I wanted to take on this responsibility myself. Together, we hope to create opportunities for these girls to lead independent and fulfilling lives."

On the acting front, Aditya was last seen in the big screen in Khel Khel Mein starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. The film also features Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, Aparshakti Khurrana, Johnny Lever, and many others. Khel Khel Mein, which is directed by Mudassar Aziz, tells the story of a group of friends and their partners who gather for a dinner and end up revealing secrets about each other. National Girl Child Day 2025: ‘Resolute in Ensuring No Discrimination Against Girl Child’, Says PM Narendra Modi in His Message.

The 36-year-old star made his film debut as a teenager with the erotic film Ek Chhotisi Love Story opposite Manisha Koirala. After growing up, he featured in the romantic drama film Tum Bin II and had a supporting role in the teen film Student of the Year 2. He was then seen in series such as Fittrat and The Empire. He will be seen working with Kajol in Maharagni: Queen of Queens.

