National Girl Child Day, also known as Rashtriya Balika Diwas is annually celebrated in India on January 24 with various events across the country. The day aims to raise awareness about the rights of girl children and to promote their education, health, and overall wellbeing. The annual event in India highlights the inequalities girls face in society, such as gender discrimination, education deprivation, and malnutrition and talks about the importance of empowering girls to ensure better health and safety for girl children across the country. In this article, let’s know more about National Girl Child Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event.

National Girl Child Day 2025 Date

National Girl Child Day 2025 is celebrated on Friday, January 24.

National Girl Child Day History

National Girl Child Day was initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Government of India. The day was established to spread public awareness about inequities that girls face in society. It is celebrated with programs including awareness campaigns about Save the Girl Child, child sex ratios, and the creation of a healthy and safe environment for girls. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar.

National Girl Child Day Significance

National Girl Child Day is an important event that highlights the need to work collectively to create a society where girls can thrive and reach their full potential. The day serves as an excellent opportunity to spread awareness among people about inequalities faced by girls in the country and to promote awareness about the rights of girl children. National Girl Child Day also helps to increase awareness on the importance of female education, health, and nutrition.

